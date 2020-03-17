Police seek driver who fatally struck man in Gresham hit-and-run

article

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian earlier this month in Gresham on the South Side.

Chicago police said the driver was in a full-size white SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey.

Michael Cotton, 60, was struck by the vehicle about 6:40 a.m. March 9 while crossing the street in the 1600 block of West 79th Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The driver did not stop, and was last seen driving east on 76th Street near Racine Avenue, police said.

Cotton died six days later on Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found Cotton died from injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled accidental.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Chicago police’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.