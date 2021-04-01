Police seek trio wanted in recent North Side robberies

Police are searching for a trio wanted in robberies in late March in the Lincoln Park and Rogers Park neighborhoods.

In two of the three robberies, a pair of men confronted the victims on foot in an alley or street and took their cellphones, backpacks and wallets, Area Three detectives said in a community alert.

In one robbery, they pinned the victim against a wall, police said. A third male was driving a stolen getaway car.

The robberies happened:

about 8:30 p.m. March 27 in the 2500 block of North Clark Street;

about 2:10 p.m. March 30 in the 6500 block of North Glenwood Avenue; and

about 2:25 p.m. March 30 in the 1400 block of West Albion Avenue.

Two of the men were between 18 and 25 years old and wore blue masks and dark hooded sweatshirts.

Police asked anyone with tips to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.