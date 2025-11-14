Police seeking suspect who exposed himself to minor in North Lawndale

The Brief A 12-year-old girl in North Lawndale was approached by a man in a gray car who exposed himself and followed her for several blocks before leaving the area. The incident happened on Oct. 7 between 8 and 8:30 a.m. in the 3400–4000 block of West 16th Street. The suspect is described as a Black man with a fade haircut, driving a gray 2003 Nissan Pathfinder. Police urge residents to stay alert, report suspicious activity, and contact the Special Investigations Unit or submit anonymous tips referencing RD #JJ442947.



Chicago Police are warning the public of a man exposing himself to a minor in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

On Oct. 7, a 12-year-old girl was walking when she saw an unknown man driving alone in a gray car. The car pulled up alongside her, and then the offender exposed himself to the victim. He continued to follow the victim in his car as she walked for several blocks before leaving the scene.

The incident occurred in the 3400-4000 block of W. 16th Street between 8-8:30 a.m.

The offender is described as a Black man with black hair, cut into a fade hairstyle. His car was a gray 2003 Nissan Pathfinder.

What you can do:

The public is advised to report any suspicious people or activity and keep an eye on children at all times.

Anyone with information should contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CDPTIP.com and use reference RD #JJ442947.