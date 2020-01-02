Police seeking vehicle wanted in Chatham hit-and-run

article

Police are asking the community for help locating a car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 65-year-old woman Sunday in Chatham.

The woman was crossing the street about 10:23 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when she was hit by a car, Chicago police said.

After the collision, the car sped off west on 81st Street near Evans Avenue, police said. It was described as a silver-colored, possibly four-door 2011 to 2015 Honda CRV with damage on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.