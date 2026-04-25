Chicago police, suspects exchange gunfire during SW Side chase, crash, CPD says

The Brief Chicago police chased multiple suspects in a car on the city's Southwest Side early Saturday morning. The suspects' car crashed during the pursuit, and they fled on foot. One of the suspects shot at the officers, who returned fire, although no one was hit.



Chicago police exchanged gunfire with suspects during a car chase on the city’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, which left multiple people in the hospital.

What we know:

Around 1:12 a.m., tactical officers tried to stop a car in the 4400 block of S. Mozart Avenue in Brighton Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The car, which had two male and three female occupants, fled from the officers, police said. Someone inside the car fired multiple gunshots at the officers.

Police chased the suspects, whose car crashed in the 2900 block of W. 47th Street. The suspects then fled on foot, police said.

One of the suspects fired at officers, and an officer returned fire.

No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

The three suspects were arrested and taken to local hospitals with minor injuries due to the crash. One officer was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Police found two guns at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA). The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department protocol.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.