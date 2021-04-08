Police shut down Lake Shore Drive to continue investigation into shooting of Kayden Swann

Chicago police on Thursday shut down a portion of Lake Shore Drive to continue their investigation into a shootout that critically wounded a 1-year-old boy.

Shortly before 2 p.m., police shut down northbound lanes of the 1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive to "continue their investigation" into the shooting of the child, according to police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill.

"Lake Shore Drive northbound lanes are currently closed while police canvass the area from Tuesday’s shooting incident," Tannehill said in a statement. "

Traffic was re-routed to exit Columbus and Roosevelt Road until further notice, she said.

The child, Kayden Swann, was critically wounded late Tuesday morning as he rode the back seat of a car on Lake Shore Drive. The shooting apparently followed a dispute over one car not letting another car into a lane of traffic just south of Soldier Field, police have said.

Early Thursday, police announced gun charges against a man who was in the car with Kayden. Jushawn Brown, 43, allegedly fired a gun at the other car and was arrested later at or near the hospital. Police have not announced the arrest of the shooter in the other vehicle.