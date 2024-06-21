Police seek suspects behind South Side burglaries

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Chicago police released surveillance images of three suspects wanted in connection with burglaries across the South Side.

Chicago police asked for the public's help in identifying suspects caught on video burglarizing three businesses on the South Side.

The burglaries happened between May 23 and June 11 across three neighborhoods, according to a CPD community alert.

The burglaries took place at the following times and places:

Around 3:20 a.m. on May 23 in the 2800 block of East 95th Street in Calumet Heights

Around 2:22 a.m. on June 5 in the 1100 block of West 95th Street in Brainerd

Around 3:50 a.m. on June 11 in the 7500 block of South Exchange Avenue in South Shore

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8273.