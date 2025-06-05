Standoff in McHenry County ends in arrest after prompting heavy police response

The Brief A standoff in McHenry County ended with an arrest Thursday afternoon. The incident prompted a large law enforcement response, including armored vehicles, and a safety alert for nearby residents. Police said the situation was isolated and there was no threat to the public; further details have not yet been released.



An hours-long standoff in McHenry County ended in an arrest Thursday, prompting a large police response and a safety alert for residents in the area.

What we know:

McHenry police issued a safety alert this afternoon for residents near Venice and Court streets, urging them to avoid the area.

Officers and McHenry County sheriff’s deputies blocked off streets around a ranch-style home just west of the Fox River. Two armored vehicles were positioned outside the house, including one on the front lawn.

According to Shaw Media, officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at the home earlier in the day. Court records show the warrant was issued Wednesday in connection with a residential burglary investigation.

Police were heard using a bullhorn to communicate with someone inside, ordering them to come out with their hands up.

Authorities said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released further details, including the identity of the person taken into custody or how long police will remain at the scene. It's also unknown if there were any injuries.