Police use OnStar to locate prisoner who escaped from Park Ridge officers on I-294, carjacked 2 cars

A prisoner was recaptured thanks to OnStar after he escaped from Park Ridge Police on I-294 on Saturday.

Park Ridge Police said that the suspect was being transported by two Park Ridge Police officers to the Lake County jail when they noticed he was "acting erratically in the back seat."

They realized that he had gotten his hands, which had been handcuffed behind him, in front.

They pulled over on I-294 around 2:40 p.m. and called for help from Illinois State Police, Park Ridge police said.

They tried to "re-secure" him, police said, but he broke free. A taser was "ineffective" and the offender ran across northbound and southbound traffic, then carjacked a van that had stopped.

He took off in the van, and then, about 30 minutes later, he carjacked a Camaro near Lake Cook Road and Caribou Crossing in Northbrook, police said.

However, the Camaro had OnStar, and that's what did him in. He was stopped on I-94 in Kenosha County by Wisconsin State Police and taken into custody.