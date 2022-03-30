Police warn Chicago residents after trio of armed carjackings

Chicago police issued an alert to residents of two districts after groups of people have been robbing and carjacking victims at gunpoint on the West Side.

In each incident, two to four armed men approach victims walking or standing near their vehicles, point handguns at them and demand their property and cars, police said.

A silver Mercedes sedan was taken during one of the carjackings and used in at least two other robberies, according to police.

The armed robberies happened at the following locations and times

At 7:55 p.m. March 27 in the 200 block of North Carpenter Street in West Town

At 10:35 p.m. March 27 in the 900 block of West 19th Street in Pilsen

At 6:47 p.m. March 28 in the 3500 block of West Henderson Street in Avondale

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.