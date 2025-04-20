Police warn gymgoers of car break-ins outside fitness centers on NW Side

The Brief Police are investigating a series of car break-ins outside gyms on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Thieves wait for gymgoers to leave their cars, then break in by smashing windows and stealing items, CPD said. Incidents occurred in Avondale, Belmont Gardens, and North Austin; suspects include one man with a beard and a black shirt featuring a goat image.



Chicago police are alerting gymgoers on the Northwest Side after a string of car break-ins in parking lots outside fitness centers.

What we know:

The incidents happened on the following dates and locations:

3400 block of W Addison St on January 11, 2025 at 1:45 p.m. (Avondale)

2100 block of N Pulaski Rd on April 7, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. (Belmont Gardens)

3400 block of W Addison St on April 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. (Avondale)

4900 block of W North Ave on April 16, 2025 at 5:45 p.m. (North Austin)

According to Chicago police, the thefts occurred when suspects watched victims enter nearby gyms, then broke into their vehicles by shattering windows and stealing property inside.

Police said one or two male suspects are involved. One has been described as having dark facial hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a goat image on it.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number "P25-5-013CA."