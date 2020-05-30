Police warn of armed robberies in Gresham, all at night

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies reported in May in Gresham on the South Side.

In each incident, someone approached the drive-thru window of the business, pulled out a handgun and demanded money, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 9:45 p.m. May 27 in the 7600 block of South Vincennes Avenue;

About 12:05 a.m. May 28 in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street;

About 12:05 May 30 in the 8300 block of South Ashland Avenue; and

About 12:35 a.m. May 30 in the 11000 block of South Halsted Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8273.