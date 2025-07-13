Police warn of robberies targeting intoxicated victims in River North

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of early-morning robberies and assaults in River North, where suspects targeted intoxicated individuals after pretending to befriend them. Between June 16 and July 6, one to three Black male offenders, ages 20 to 40, reportedly beat and robbed victims using their fists after gaining their trust. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Area Three Detectives.



Chicago police are warning of offenders befriending intoxicated citizens before robbing and beating them in River North.

What we know:

Multiple incidents have been reported of one to three male African American offenders, ages 20-40, robbing and beating victims from June 16 to July 6.

In each incident, the offenders befriended intoxicated victims. Then they would forcibly take the victim's property and beat them with their fists. The robberies tended to happen in the early mornings when cars and restaurants were closing.

Police are still investigating.

Incidents reported:

400 block of North Wabash, Monday, June 16, 2025, at 1:00 am

600 block of North Dearborn, Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 3:00 am

600 block of North Wabash, Monday, June 28, 2025, at 12:00 am

400 block of North State, Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 2:00 am

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit a tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #P25-3-033.