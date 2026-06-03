Police warn of string of work van burglaries across Chicago

The Brief Police are investigating a string of work van burglaries across multiple Chicago neighborhoods on June 1. Suspects allegedly stole construction equipment from locked vans and were seen in a white Acura SUV with stolen plates. Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives and reference P26-3-019.



Chicago police are warning of a string of car burglaries to work vehicles in multiple neighborhoods throughout the city earlier this week.

In each incident, the victims' locked work or cargo van was parked in public or a non-residential parking garage when the suspects allegedly damaged the car and stole construction equipment out of the car.

According to police, the suspects were seen arriving and leaving in a white Acura SUV with stolen license plates. The suspects are described as three to four Black men, ages 16–19, wearing dark-colored clothing and dark-colored face masks and facial coverings.

Dates and locations:

3000 block of W. Carroll Ave on June 1 at 7:22 a.m. (Garfield Park)

800 block of W. Lake St on June 1 at 7:50 a.m. (Fulton Market District)

600 block of W. Warren Ave on June 1 at 7:59 a.m. (West Loop)

200 block of S. Ashland Ave on June 1 at 8:45 a.m. (Near West Side)

700 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 1 at 9:30 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

500 block of S. Wells St on June 1 from 8:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to park in a well-lit area away from larger cars that may offer privacy for a theft or break-in, replace factory locks with sturdy deadbolts or hook locks that are difficult to saw or drill off, keep any high-value tools in a bolted-down security chest or storage unit inside the vehicle, remove any company branding or tool logos to reduce the likelihood of being targeted, mark tools with company logos so they are harder to resell, install security system and advertise it on the vehicle, call 911 immediately if you're a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-3-019.