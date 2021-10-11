Police warn West Side residents of recent armed robberies

Chicago police are warning the public about a group of robbers who are targeting people in the East Garfield Park and Lawndale neighborhoods on the West Side.

In each incident, robbers approach in a stolen vehicle and display handguns before taking the victim's property by force.

Police said there have been three armed robberies reported since the start of October:

Around 5:15 p.m on Oct. 1 in the 3300 block of West Fulton Boulevard,

Around midnight on Oct. 5 in the 4100 block of West Roosevelt Road,

Around 2:17 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road

Police also issued an alert Sunday for armed robberies in the Chinatown and Armour Square neighborhoods.