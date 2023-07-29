Metra UP-W running with delays after police activity in West Loop

The Ogilvie Transportation Center was surrounded by Chicago police and SWAT Saturday morning.

SWAT responded to the building in the 500 block of West Madison Street after a witness saw a shell casing on the ground. Officers determined that someone fired a gun at a door.

After a search of the building, the offender was not found. No injuries were reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SWAT responds to Ogilvie Transportation Center.

All inbound and outbound Metra UP-W trains were halted in West Loop.

Metra tweeted just before 10 a.m. that service had stopped due to "police activity."

Trains began running again around 11 a.m. Metra says there may be "extensive delays."