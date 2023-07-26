Poor air quality, sweltering heat and severe storms draw Chicagoans indoors Wednesday

All in the Chicago area are bracing for a hot end to the week that may also see severe storms and air quality issues.

Some on the city’s North Side were trying to get out before the afternoon heat hit it's expected high of 93 degrees.

"I’m a little bit sweaty right now, kind of uncomfortable," said Joe who was out getting coffee with his girlfriend near Chase Park.

The air quality at the moderate level forced the Chicago Bears to cancel open training camp. The practice instead taking place indoors.

Bears spokesperson said in a statement:

"Due to very poor air quality, open training camp is cancelled. The team will be practicing inside the WPC today. The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and all staff is our utmost priority. Tickets cannot be transferred to an alternate date."

One mom who was heading to work was just thankful to have her air conditioning in her apartment working again.

"I’m just really happy that the maintenance in my apartment building put my AC in Monday because I was crying and sweating at the same time Sunday night and then Monday when I got home I was like, ‘I’ve never been so happy to be cold!’" said Brianna.

Cook County also added to their list of cooling center options by opening the courthouses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The locations include the courthouses in Skokie, Maywood and Bridgeview.