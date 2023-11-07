Pop-up grocery store thrives on Chicago's West Side, offers affordable options for shoppers

A grocery store that closed on the city's West Side is leaving residents stuck without a local market.

Now, a pop-up shop is fixing the problem.

The new grocery store pop-up on West Madison is filling the void left after a Save-A-Lot store nearby closed for renovations. Residents said once Save-A-Lot closed, there wasn't an adequate grocery store in the neighborhood. Now, they're excited to see the new space.

The pop-up is a collaborative effort by West Side United, Garfield Park Community Council's Rite to Wellness Collaborative and the Blackhawks Foundation. The foundation donated $50,000 to the Garfield Park grocery store pop-up as part of their larger commitment to the West Side.

The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 21.

The best part for residents is that the price is right.

The community already wants to make this more than a pop-up and to make it permanent, but they would need more funding. The organizers have applied for a small business grant and will hear back later this month.

For now, shoppers are flocking to the pop-up, and there's no sign of it slowing down.