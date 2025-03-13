Portage Park hit-and-run: Woman critically injured, Chicago police investigating

The Brief A 56-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. The woman was struck in a crosswalk by a black SUV, which continued without stopping. Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made.



A woman was left in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police are searching for the driver of the SUV involved.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Irving Park Road.

According to police, the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a black SUV traveling westbound. The driver did not stop after the collision.

The victim suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the driver or details about the SUV beyond its color.

It is unclear if there were any witnesses or surveillance footage that could help identify the vehicle.

What's next:

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact Chicago police.