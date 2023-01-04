Portillo's to make significant change to drive-thru

Portillo's is making a significant change to their drive-thru later this month.

The restaurant will be making their drive-thru cashless at all locations starting Jan. 16.

Cash will still be accepted when ordering inside the restaurant.

A spokesperson for Portillo's released the following statement:

"We are going cashless only in our drive-thru. This creates a faster, smoother service for our guests and is safer for our team members. We will only accept cash inside our restaurants. We’d be happy to accept credit or debit cards outside or serve cash guests inside."