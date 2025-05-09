Portillo's unveils new sandwich named after Pope Leo XIV

article

Portillo’s is paying tribute to the historic election of Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope and a Chicago native — with a limited-time sandwich.

Portillo's pope-inspired sandwich

What we know:

Dubbed "The Leo," the sandwich features Portillo’s signature Italian beef, dipped in gravy and topped with a choice of sweet peppers, hot giardiniera, or both — a nod to what the company calls "the holy trinity of peppers."

The sandwich will be available throughout May, which is also Italian Beef Month.

In a statement, the Chicago-based restaurant chain called the sandwich "a divinely seasoned Italian beef."

Pope Leo XIV, born and raised on Chicago's South Side, was elected yesterday following the death of Pope Francis.

The limited-time item reflects both the city’s pride and its love for bold flavors, according to Portillo’s.

Pope Leo's introduction spawned a wave of Chicago-based memes, including "Popetillo's" and "Daaa Pope."

Portillo's has 94 locations nationwide with nearly half of them located in the Chicago area.