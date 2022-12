Portillo's plans to open a new restaurant next year in Algonquin.

The village board approved a development deal this week with the owners of the enclave.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The commercial development will be built on the southwest corner of Randall Road and Commons Drive.

There will also be a Cooper's Hawk, Raising Cane's and Bj's Brewhouse.

Construction on these eateries is expected to begin early next year.