Post Malone, Jelly Roll to perform at Wrigley Field in 2025

Mark your calendars, Chicago!

Post Malone is headed to Wrigley Field in 2025, and he’s bringing Jelly Roll with him.

The Grammy-nominated artist announced the 2025 stadium tour promoting his debut country album, ‘F-1 Trillion’ in a post on X.

The album was released in August 2024 and features popular country musicians Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton and more. Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, also featured on the album, will be joining him onstage throughout the 25-city tour, including on May 22, 2025, at Wrigley Field.

Pre-sale begins this Friday.

The full tour list can be found below:

April 29, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT

May 3, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV

May 7, 2025 - San Antonio, TX

May 9, 2025 - Arlington, TX

May 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA

May 13, 2025 - St. Louis, MO

May 18, 2025 – Detroit, MI

May 20, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN

May 22, 2025 – Chicago, IL

May 24, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA

May 26, 2025 – Toronto, ON

May 28, 2025 - Hershey, PA

May 29, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA

May 31, 2025- Foxborough, MA

June 2, 2025 - Washington, D.C.

June 4, 2025 - New York City, NY

June 8, 2025 – Miami, FL

June 10, 2025- Orlando, FL

June 13, 2025 – Ridgedale, MO

June 15, 2025 – Denver, CO

June 21, 2025 - Glendale, AZ

June 24, 2025 - Boise, ID

June 26, 2025 – Seattle, WA

June 28, 2025 - Portland, OR

July 1, 2025 - San Francisco, CA

More information can be found online.