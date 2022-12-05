Powerball jackpot: 3 Illinois Lottery players win $200K in Saturday drawing

Check your tickets, because three Illinois Lottery players won $200,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game's "Power Play" feature.

The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 — and the Powerball was 7.

The winning tickets were purchased at the following Chicago area locations:

Tony's Fresh Market - 5630 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago , IL

Speedway - 8000 W. 95th Street, Hickory Hills , IL

Illinois Lottery Website

For selling the winning tickets, the retailers will receive a bonus of $2,000 each — which is 1% of the prize amount.

Nearly 17,000 winning tickets were sold for the December 3rd drawing, and nearly $740,000 in prizes were won.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe spot until they're ready to claim the money.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, December 5. The jackpot is an estimated $89 million.

How to play the Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball jackpot grows until a winning ticket is sold. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or take the lump sum payment. Federal and jurisdictional taxes are applicable to either payout.

FILE - People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The drawings are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, and also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.

For more information on lottery games, or to buy tickets, visit IllinoisLottery.com.