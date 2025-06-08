Powerful storm slams Batavia, leaving behind damage

Lifelong Batavians say they've never seen damage like this in their neighborhood.

A powerful storm on Sunday happened within seconds, shutting off power to 1,800 residents. The aftermath included trees snapped in half and powerlines grounded, making streets impassable.

The storm made its mark just before 3 p.m.

"It was quick. I was outside messing around. I heard thunder and good lightning and said, 'I'm gonna go inside,'" said Arnie Anderson.

Residents saw two-inch-size hail and endured 70 mile per hour winds.

At Carlisle and Jackson, three hours after the storm, utility cables were seen wrapped around trees as storm debris was seen everywhere in sight. A number of homes were left with roof damage.

"It sounded like our house was inside the drying machine. I couldn't see out my windows in any direction," said Layla Brown.

Families spent the afternoon and evening clearing what they could. Tree removal crews were seen working hard as well. Some roads remained blocked off as utility trucks addressed power outages.

The good news is despite the widespread destruction, there were no injuries.

As of 9 p.m., ComEd reported 38 homes still without power.