Smash-and-grab crew hits Prada store in Chicago's Gold Coast

The Prada store in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood was hit by a smash-and-grab crew Saturday morning.

According to Chicago Police, a group of three to four offenders shattered the front glass door of the high-end retailer located in the first block of East Oak Street.

They made off with an unspecified amount of merchandise. Following the theft, the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV or pickup truck, heading southbound on State Street.

No injuries were reported, and authorities have yet to arrest any suspects. The incident is currently under investigation by Area Three detectives.