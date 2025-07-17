Angel Jackson: Pregnant Chicago woman reported missing since April
CHICAGO - A pregnant Chicago woman has not been seen for months as police and family continue to search for her.
What we know:
Angel Jackson, 25, was last seen on April 5 in the 7300 block of South Talman Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Family said Jackson is five months pregnant and may be accompanied by her support dog, a white pit bull with brown patches.
Jackson is 5-foot-5, 117 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She also has a chipped front tooth and a septum piercing, according to her family.
The family has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for a private investigator and reward money for credible information.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from Chicago police and a GoFundme page.