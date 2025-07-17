Expand / Collapse search

Angel Jackson: Pregnant Chicago woman reported missing since April

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  July 17, 2025 8:55am CDT
Angel Jackon | CPD missing person alert 

    • A pregnant Chicago woman, Angel Jackson, has been missing since April 5 from Marquette Park.
    • Jackson, who is five months pregnant, may be with her white pit bull support dog.
    • Her family has started a GoFundMe to help hire a private investigator and offer a reward for tips.

CHICAGO - A pregnant Chicago woman has not been seen for months as police and family continue to search for her.

Pregnant woman reported missing

What we know:

Angel Jackson, 25, was last seen on April 5 in the 7300 block of South Talman Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Family said Jackson is five months pregnant and may be accompanied by her support dog, a white pit bull with brown patches.

Jackson is 5-foot-5, 117 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She also has a chipped front tooth and a septum piercing, according to her family.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for a private investigator and reward money for credible information.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this report came from Chicago police and a GoFundme page.

