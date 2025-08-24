Pregnant woman stabbed in Montgomery, suspect on the loose, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ill. - A suspect in the stabbing of a pregnant woman in the west suburbs on Saturday morning is on the loose.
Ricardo Perez-Fuentes, 39, is being sought by the Montgomery Police Department.
Ricardo Perez-Fuentes (Montgomery Police Department)
What we know:
Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Jericho Road for a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds.
She and the unborn child remain in critical condition, police said.
Perez-Fuentes was described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, and weighing around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored jacket on the west side of Montgomery.
Police advise the public not to approach him as he may be armed.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect’s location is asked to call 911.