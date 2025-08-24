Expand / Collapse search

Pregnant woman stabbed in Montgomery, suspect on the loose, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  August 24, 2025 1:22pm CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a pregnant woman in suburban Montgomery.
    • Ricardo Perez-Fuentes, 39, is being sought by police.
    • The victim and her unborn child were listed in critical condition.

MONTGOMERY, Ill. - A suspect in the stabbing of a pregnant woman in the west suburbs on Saturday morning is on the loose.

Ricardo Perez-Fuentes, 39, is being sought by the Montgomery Police Department.

Ricardo Perez-Fuentes (Montgomery Police Department)

What we know:

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Jericho Road for a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds. 

She and the unborn child remain in critical condition, police said.

Perez-Fuentes was described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, and weighing around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored jacket on the west side of Montgomery.

Police advise the public not to approach him as he may be armed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect’s location is asked to call 911.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Montgomery Police Department.

