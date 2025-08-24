Pregnant woman stabbed in Montgomery, suspect on the loose, police say

The Brief Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a pregnant woman in suburban Montgomery. Ricardo Perez-Fuentes, 39, is being sought by police. The victim and her unborn child were listed in critical condition.



A suspect in the stabbing of a pregnant woman in the west suburbs on Saturday morning is on the loose.

Ricardo Perez-Fuentes, 39, is being sought by the Montgomery Police Department.

Ricardo Perez-Fuentes (Montgomery Police Department)

What we know:

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Jericho Road for a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds.

She and the unborn child remain in critical condition, police said.

Perez-Fuentes was described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, and weighing around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored jacket on the west side of Montgomery.

Police advise the public not to approach him as he may be armed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect’s location is asked to call 911.