President Trump announces news conference by lawyers on ‘a very clear and viable path to victory’

President Donald Trump has announced a news conference where lawyers are expected to provide an update on his challenge to the results of the 2020 election.

President Donald J. Trump gives a fist bump to the press Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Trump said, "Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M."

Trump has refused to accept the results of the election that delivered victory for Democrat Joe Biden.

The Associated Press says President-elect Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

Biden currently has an Electoral College lead of 290-232. But that does not include electors from Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points as officials conduct a hand tally. The AP has not called the race, but if Biden's lead holds he will win the Electoral College on 306-232 vote — the identical margin Trump won in 2016.

