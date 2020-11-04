Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election; Biden's campaign says they're prepared for a court battle

President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election.

Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.” But there’s no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.

Tuesday night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, he has cast the night as a disenfranchisement of his voters. He said: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.”

Trump says: “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.” In fact, there is no more voting — just counting.

Biden's campaign says it will fight any efforts by President Donald Trump's campaign to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated.

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will "be going to the U.S. Supreme Court" and that he wants "all voting to stop" "outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect."

O'Malley Dillon says the Biden campaign has "legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort." And she says, "They will prevail."

During his speech, Trump declared victory in multiple key battleground states early Wednesday, however, at the time it remained unclear who had the votes to win.

“I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support. Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it,” Trump said. “We won't stand for it.”

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment on our country,” Trump added, referring to the votes not being called in key states.

While the votes continue to be counted into the early morning hours, Trump and Biden remain in a tight battle for the White House. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race. There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted, and the outcome hinges on a handful of uncalled battleground states.