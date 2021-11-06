Prevea Health drops Aaron Rodgers partnership

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Prevea Health have parted ways –effective immediately – the Wisconsin health care organization announced Saturday, Nov. 5.

Prevea Health is the first company to announce a separation in partnership after the star player announced Friday that he took ivermectin and repeated debunked misinformation on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers has been a partner of Prevea Health, serving as a spokesperson and supporting the organization’s health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin since 2012, a news release said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the release, Prevea Health said it "remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes, the release indicated, "encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I'd like to set the record straight," Rodgers said during a guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Not telling somebody to not get vaccinated or to get vaccinated. I think you should do it in the best sense of your body."

Evan Zeppos, a senior public affairs specialist at Michael Best Strategies in Milwaukee has more than four decades of experience in corporate public relations. After everything that has happened this year, Zeppos said, Rodgers will not be a company's first choice for its next commercial.

"His client here, Prevea, they’re a world-class health company. They mandated vaccines to their employees starting back in August. They can’t have someone out there who is doing this kind of stuff. It’s just not going to work," Zeppos said. "I just don’t think that’s what you want in a celebrity spokesperson. I don’t care if you’re selling cars or you’re selling hamburgers. Certainly not for health care."

Rodgers' comments, COVID myths

Speaking on The Pat McAfee show Friday, Rodgers admitted to taking ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has become popular among some people who have declined COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC has repeatedly asked the public to refrain from taking the drug, citing the fact that there is no data supporting the claim that it prevents or treats COVID-19 infections.

Rodgers turned to ivermectin after consulting podcaster Joe Rogan, he said.

In Friday’s 46-minute interview, Rodgers denied being "anti-vax," while repeating some of the misinformation already debunked by experts.

Rodgers told McAfee he has concerns about potential fertility issues had he taken one of the vaccinations.

Many scientists, including three doctors who specialize in reproductive health, vouched for the safety of vaccinations for couples who want to have a baby and urged people to seek out their doctors or nurse practitioners with any questions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obstetrician groups also recommend COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant individuals.

Dr. Stephanie Broadwell of Sanford Health Fargo, Dr. Stephanie Foughty of Altru Health Devils Lake and Dr. Ana Tobiaz of Sanford Health Bismarck said to get the vaccine.

"I can understand that people are scared, people are nervous," Broadwell said. "I think sometimes there can be information that can be helpful and some that can be somewhat misleading. I think it’s just really hard to digest all the information that is out there and stories that are filtering through that maybe even come from trusted sources."

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers COVID diagnosis: Will he, Packers face fines?

Rodgers claimed to be allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not use mRNA, but Rodgers also declined to receive it.

The FDA briefly halted the use of the J&J shots this spring due to extremely rare blood clotting events among six female recipients.

Rodgers said his own research led him to a treatment that he did not detail, and he said the NFL was aware of the treatment protocol he was using, which took "multiple months."

FOX's Jordan Smith contributed to this report.

Advertisement