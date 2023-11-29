Prevent freezing pipes as temperatures decline in Chicago

As temperatures drop below freezing, there are some crucial steps to take to avoid frozen pipes.

The Chicago Department of Water Management has some tips to keep your pipes from busting or springing a leak this season.

Residents are reminded to keep their homes at a proper heat level and to make sure the heat is circulating wherever there are water pipes.

To prevent freezing, run a trickle of water on each level of the residence.

Insulate pipes, especially those on the outside of the house.

If a pipe freezes indoors, the department recommends thawing it with a hair dryer or heating pad. Never use an open flame.