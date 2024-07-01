Mass arrest reported in Lake View after Pride celebrations

A mass arrest took place after a rowdy night of post-Pride celebrations in the Lake View neighborhood.

Around 1:30 a.m., a heightened police presence was concentrated at Clark and Halsted streets, where a mass arrest was ordered by Chicago police. There were reports that people were jumping on vehicles and throwing bottles.

Police did not have an exact number of arrests to report. Riot shields were used to clear streets and people could be seen being taken away in handcuffs. There were also reports of injuries.

Just after midnight, a Chicago police officer was attacked by a 20-year-old woman who refused to follow the officer's order in the 1000 block of West School Street. The woman pulled the officer's hair and struck them multiple times.

The woman was taken into custody and the officer suffered a minor laceration and refused treatment at the scene.

The Pride Parade took place earlier on Sunday. This year, it followed a shorter route. There were fewer floats and it was peaceful, but the nightside activities are what caused issues in the neighborhood.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.