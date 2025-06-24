Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker expected to announce bid for 3rd term, sources say

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a bid for a third term in office this week, sources told Fox 32. Pritzker's name has been floated as a possible Democratic frontrunner for the 2028 primary election. He's overseen the passage of several progressive pieces of legislation in Illinois since he was first elected in 2018.



Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce his bid for a third term as governor of Illinois this week.

Sources told Fox 32 that invitations were sent out for an event on Thursday, where he is expected to announce his third campaign for the governorship.

What we know:

While speculation has grown about Pritzker’s plans for another run next year, his name has been thrown around as a potential presidential candidate in 2028.

Running for re-election as governor could make for awkward timing if he tries to run for the presidency halfway through a third term.

Pritzker was first elected in 2018, defeating one-term incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner. After overseeing the passage of several progressive priorities during his first term, from recreational marijuana legalization to a $50 billion infrastructure package, and managing the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, he won re-election in 2022.

Big picture view:

The governor, who is worth about $3.7 billion according to Forbes, has also been making more of a name for himself on the national stage in recent months.

He has been garnering national headlines from calling out "do nothing Democrats" during a speech in New Hampshire, a key primary state, to appearing on late night talk shows.

Earlier this month, he appeared with two other Democratic governors in front of the House Oversight Committee to field questions about Illinois' sanctuary city laws originally passed under his predecessor. He excoriated House Republicans after the hearing for accomplishing "nothing" after hours of partisan back-and-forth jabs.

Pritzker has also been a frequent and vocal critic of President Donald Trump. The governor called out Trump for his handling of the pandemic in 2020 and, more recently, for the administration accelerating immigration enforcement around the state, including Chicago.

Trump has at times returned fire. Earlier this month, when fielding questions about his immigration policies, Trump called Pritzker "probably the worst in the country."