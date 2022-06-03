Pritzker announces major progress in backlog of DNA sexual assault kits

There has been major progress in the backlog of DNA kits in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker says the number of pending sexual assault forensic assignments older than 180 days is down to zero. This follows the clearing of a backlog of more than 1,800 in that age range.

The governor cited investment in personnel and technology in helping to clear the backlog.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He also discussed plans for new state crime labs to help process cases and new technology that will allow survivors to track the processing of their evidence in real time.

"Crime survivors in Illinois should not have to live in limbo for months and months to get a semblance of closure. So we will continue making progress until the work is done," Pritzker said.

Under the Illinois Sexual Assault Evidence Submission Act, sexual assault evidence must be analyzed within 180 days.

Advertisement

That legislation went into effect in 2010.