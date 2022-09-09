Pritzker announces new improvements to I-55 in Joliet, Shorewood

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new series of improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood.

The centerpiece of the project involved the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) building a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design.

The $93 million project is another major investment in Will County infrastructure through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program.

"In Illinois, infrastructure is really just a word for opportunity," said Pritzker. "We've built facilities for our community colleges and universities, we've brought new life to our state parks, expanded our river ports and we brought high speed internet to communities that never had it before," said Pritzker.

On Thursday, Pritzker announced a series of infrastructure projects in south suburban Harvey, Riverdale and Dixmoor.

They include new storm sewers, and the replacement of municipal water mains.

All of these projects are expected to be completed in early 2025.