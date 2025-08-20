Pritzker says state won't help CPS close $734M budget gap: 'Not gonna happen'

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker said the idea of more funding from the state to help close the CPS budget gap is "not gonna happen." CPS officials need to close a $734 million budget gap. A final vote is needed by Aug. 28 or schools might shut down.



Gov. JB Pritzker dumped cold water on the idea that state lawmakers might come to the rescue on Chicago Public Schools’ financial woes.

The CPS board has to vote on a budget that closes a $734 million deficit by Aug. 28.

What we know:

As it stands, 10 members oppose the latest proposal and only nine are in favor.

The issue is that if the board fails to pass a budget, then schools could shut down.

The Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Brandon Johnson have argued for the district to borrow money to close the gap and contribute a pension payment. They’ve also said that the state government owes CPS money, which would help pay back any borrowing.

But on Wednesday, Pritzker said that money is not coming through.

"What the CTU and the mayor are talking about, which is providing another billion or ($1.6 billion) for Chicago Public Schools, that’s just not gonna happen," he said. "And it’s not because we shouldn’t. We should. We should try and find the money, but we don’t have those resources today, and we’re not going to see the resources from the federal government level either."

What's next:

The vote on the budget is expected on Aug. 28.