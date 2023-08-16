Pritzker goes off on MAGA Republicans at Illinois State Fair

Springfield witnessed a surge of Democratic energy on Wednesday as Governor JB Pritzker headlined the festivities during Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair.

The event showcased a lineup of significant Democratic figures from the state, including Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin. Leading the pack was Governor JB Pritzker, a prominent Democrat who has solidified his position as one of the nation's influential political figures.

Pritzker highlighted his achievements, particularly emphasizing milestones such as the assault weapons ban, the prohibition on book bans, and securing a woman's right to have an abortion. He considered these accomplishments as victories over the opposing party during his tenure in office.

"Illinois Democrats have done more in the last five years to push back on the wave of authoritarian, anti-Democratic MAGA-Republican nonsense than in any other place in the country," Pritzker proudly stated.

While reports circulated last year of Pritzker contemplating a presidential run with trips to Florida and New Hampshire, he received recognition for his instrumental role in bringing the Democratic National Convention to Chicago next summer. During the event, Pritzker was unreserved about acknowledging this achievement.

"There's a reason that we were chosen to host the Democratic National Convention next year and it's because we are a bright light of freedom in the center of the nation. We are a beacon lighting the path for national success. We are Barbie when everyone else is just Ken," Pritzker said to applause from the audience.

As Democrat Day came to a close, anticipation builds for the upcoming Republican spotlight at the State Fair on Thursday. Among the intriguing topics expected to be discussed is the potential participation of Donald Trump in the GOP primary debate scheduled in Milwaukee next Wednesday. Additionally, attention turns to when Trump will face arraignment in Atlanta following his fourth indictment this year.