Pritzker receives COVID-19 booster shot, urges Illinoisans to get it as well

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker rolled up his sleeve Tuesday morning to get his COVID-19 booster shot.

The governor received the shot at the Mile Square Health Center in Chicago. He is urging every eligible Illinois resident to get their booster as well, to help put the pandemic behind us.

"There's no waiting. There's plenty of booster shots available. They're everywhere. You can get them at pharmacies. You can get them at your own doctor's office. They're virtually ubiquitous," Pritzker said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The governor also addressed the statewide mask mandate. He says he wants to see hospitalizations come down and the state's vaccination rates go up before lifting the mandate.

Advertisement

However, he is hopeful it would be removed in time for the upcoming holidays.