Pritzker requiring masks be worn in Illinois schools, long-term care facilities

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Wednesday that students returning to schools this fall will have to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate applies to students, teachers and staff pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as day cares across the state.

The change comes as COVID cases rise again in Illinois, with the Delta variant hitting unvaccinated people hard. Children under 12 are not yet permitted to get vaccinated.

The new school mask requirement is in line with CDC recommendations that students inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask. Those recommendations are supported by the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

"Given our current trajectory in hospitalizations and ICU usage, we have a limited amount of time right now to stave off the highest peaks of this surge going into the fall," Governor Pritzker said. "To combat the Delta variant, Illinois is taking three key steps to protect our state’s 1.8 million unvaccinated children under 12 and their families, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and those highly vulnerable people who rely upon state employees for their daily care."

Some suburban Chicago school districts had already announced that masks would be required this fall.

On Monday night, the Naperville District 203 School Board voted to mandate masks for all students this fall whether or not they’ve been vaccinated. The new rule also applies to teachers, staff and visitors to the schools.

"The DuPage County Health Department indicated that at this time universal mask wearing should continue in schools until all school-age children are eligible for the vaccine, and the majority are vaccinated against COVID-19," said Naperville District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges.

In addition, Gov. Pritzker is requiring all state employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 4; that includes employees at the Departments of Human Services, Veterans’ Affairs, Corrections and Juvenile Justice.

"Vaccination is the best way we can prevent further spread, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19 and the Delta variant," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "Data show that the vaccines are preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and are effective against the Delta variant. We have the tools to turn the tide of another wave, but we need people to use them."

Illinois is also requiring masks be worn in long-term care facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

Also, all indoor sport athletes across Illinois will be required to wear masks. It is not required for outdoor sports.

"We all want to get back to normal. Let’s pull together and take care of one another. Vax up and mask up. We owe it to our students and we owe it to each other," president of the Illinois Education Association Kathi Griffin said in a statement. "We’re so thankful to have leadership in this state that won’t let the virus fester and grow. But, it us up to all of us to bring COVID-19 to its knees."

Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin responded to Pritzker's mask mandate.

"For over a year, the Governor cut out a co-equal branch of government and ruled the state with unilateral authority instead of working collaboratively to handle the Covid-19 pandemic in Illinois. Governor Pritzker must put this continuing power trip aside and allow local health departments, elected officials, schools and most importantly, parents, to make decisions on these serious issues to help stop the spread of Covid-19."