Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker shoots down speculation that he will run for president

By FOX 32 News
Published 
J.B. Pritzker
FOX 32 Chicago

Pritzker is asked about running for president in 2024

Although he says he's not focused on running for president, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sure sounds like he's mulling it over.

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker is taking a victory lap, celebrating a successful election night for Illinois Democrats.

Pritzker won a second term Tuesday night with a big double-digit victory.

The Associated Press called the race for Pritzker about nine minutes after polls closed. The victory defied predictions that a Republican red wave would help GOP challenger Darren Bailey unseat him.

Speaking to the press Wednesday morning, Gov. Pritzker highlighted his accomplishments and tried to debunk speculation of a 2024 presidential run.

"I am not focused on that at all. I am focused on serving as governor for the next four years," he said. "The most important thing to me is we have a lot of challenges that Illinois needs to overcome. We gotta work hard on it and I’ll be doing that," he said.

Gov. Pritzker is a billionaire. He dropped more than $155 million into his own reelection bid.