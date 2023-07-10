Pritzker speaks out as CPD, COPA investigate alleged sexual relations between officers, migrants

Investigations are underway within the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) regarding reports of inappropriate sexual contact between officers and migrants.

Governor JB Pritzker expressed his stance on the matter Monday, stating that if any of the allegations regarding sexual misconduct are true, those responsible should be immediately fired. CPD and COPA are currently investigating the allegations, which involve one or more officers having sexual relations with at least one migrant.

"If there is force and coercion, whoever is held accountable should be fired from the Chicago police department," Pritzker emphasized. "Accountability is hugely important here, and I'm glad that the investigation is proceeding at a pace."

The alleged incidents took place at the 10th District Police Station, and one of the victims may be a minor.

The investigations are ongoing, and further details will be disclosed as they become available.