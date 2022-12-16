Pritzker unveils state's Menorah before the start of Hanukkah

The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah begins this Sunday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the Illinois Jewish Caucus at the Bilandic Building in downtown Chicago to unveil the state's Menorah.

Known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is an eight-night holiday commemorating the rededication of the second Jewish temple in Jerusalem.

One candle is lit each day to celebrate the miracle of a one-day oil supply in a lamp at the temple that lasted eight days.

"The proper response as Hanukkah approaches is to not curse the darkness but to light a candle. So on this Hanukkah, may we join together, all of us, as Jews and non-Jews, to rededicate ourselves to the light," said Pritzker.

Pritzker is a descendant of Ukrainian Jews and proudly shared that Illinois is one of the leading states of governors of Jewish descent.