Pro-life, pro-choice supporters rally in Chicago as Supreme Court debates Mississippi's abortion ban

By
Published 
CHICAGO - Protesters gathered outside the United States Supreme Court Wednesday as justices heard arguments on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban.

It seems the conservative majority is leaning towards upholding the ban.

Meanwhile, there were protests in Chicago.

A pro-life rally took place at Federal Plaza around noon, and a pro-choice rally was set to start at 5:15 p.m.

Those attending the pro-life rally called for the Supreme Court to uphold the Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, which could have some big consequences for Roe v Wade from 1973.

Under Roe, abortions are legal until about 24 weeks, which the Supreme Court ruled is when a fetus could survive outside the womb.

"Abortion takes away a life, takes away everything. If we truly want equality justice in this country, all those that do I encourage you to join us and uniting against abortion that takes away our most precious right – our right to life," said Congressman Dan Lipinski.

Supreme court will not likely make decision on the case until the summer.