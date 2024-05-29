Pro-Palestine protesters gather downtown demanding cease-fire in Israel-Hamas conflict

A pro-Palestine protest is happening in downtown Chicago as organizers call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Several dozen people have gathered so far, but as we've seen at past protests, more are expected to join in throughout the early evening.

After the program, there are plans to march downtown Wednesday night.

Organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine, protesters are coming together to call for the immediate end to the Israel-Hamas War.

To condemn Israel's latest attack on the border city of Rafah, which killed at least three dozen civilians and counting, many of those civilians were sheltering in tents.

Organizers said they will continue to make their voices heard until a resolution is reached.

"This is because the United States and the White House and the Biden Administration have allowed them and the Congress have allowed them to continue and this is why Israel thinks that it can do these things without facing repercussions," said the co-chair of USPCN-Chicago Husam Marajda. "We've been telling people there are no safe places in Gaza. The only safe thing right now that needs to happen is Israel needs to get out."

At 10:45 a.m, Thursday, a prayer for Rafah will be held at the downtown Islamic Center on State Street.

