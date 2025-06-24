Pro-Palestinian film in Chicago's Movies in the Park series sparks controversy

The Brief A pro-Palestinian group planned to screen "Israelism," a documentary critical of Israel, at Mary Bartelme Park without a permit, sparking backlash from Jewish organizations. Critics, including the Chicago Jewish Alliance, say the film is antisemitic and could incite unrest; Ald. Bill Conway's office confirmed the event is unauthorized. Due to expected storms, organizers moved the screening online instead of holding it in the park.



As tensions between Israel and Iran begin to cool, controversy is heating up in Chicago over a planned screening of a documentary some say is antisemitic.

Though the event was initially set to take place at Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop Tuesday evening, the film will now be showed online.

What we know:

The group - Pali Actions in Chicago – posted on social media that they would air the controversial documentary "Israelism," featuring Jewish filmmakers showcasing jewish americans who have turned against Israel and the war in Gaza.

But a park district spokesperson says the group never sought an official permit to hold what they termed a "Movie in the Park" event, piggybacking off of the district's popular outdoor film series that tends to show non-controversial family-friendly films.

"We found out about this through social media," said spokesperson Michele Lemons. "We reached out to them to tell them they needed to apply for a permit and we never heard back."

What they're saying:

More conservative Jewish groups and some park neighbors also pushed back, fearing the event would stir up agitation and antisemitic sentiment in the neighborhood.

"No one's censoring their free speech. However, what they're doing is they're saying, ‘It’s not enough that we have access to the free speech. We are going into communities and we are going to shove our propaganda down people’s throats' and these are real issues and real communities that are really harming Jewish people, as well as their allies," said Daniel Schwartz, with the Chicago Jewish Alliance.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for local 34th Ward Alderman Bill Conway confirmed he was working with the park district to prevent the event from happening.

"Ald. Conway's office is in communication with the Chicago Park District, who have told the group organizers that they cannot hold an event in the park without a permit. This is not a sanctioned event," said Conway spokesperson Aviva Bowen.

Israelism has been filmed at public events across the country and is available for free to stream online.

The film's director, Erin Axelman, says 'right-wing' Jewish groups are trying to shut the movie down because he doesn't believe they want to hear from voices opposed to the war.

"To say that something is inappropriate or uncomfortable as a literal genocide is unfolding that the U.S. is directly complicit in is baffling," Axleman said. "It shows they don't care about oppressed people and it's a true shame to silence other Jewish voices that they find to be inconvenient."

What's next:

Axelman said organizers ultimately decided to cancel the event hours before it was scheduled to take place due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms.

But as of early evening, there was no sign of impending weather. A source close to the city says Chicago Police were prepared to be onsite to prevent the film screen from going up and the event from happening.

Axelman said the screening will take place virtually instead.