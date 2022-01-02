Proof of vaccination required at Chicago & Cook County bars, restaurants and gyms starting Monday

Starting Monday, you won't be able to go into a gym, restaurant or bar in Chicago or Cook County without proof of vaccination – though two mayors have said they will not enforce the rules in their towns.

The new rules apply to everyone who is 5-years-old and up, though you are allowed to pop in and pick up takeout without a vaccination card if you're inside for less than ten minutes.

However, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau and Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso have said they will not enforce the mandates in their areas.

Vaccine requirements will be enforced in Highland starting on January 7, and in Evanston and Oak Park starting January 10.

Businesses violating these orders will be subject to inspection and possible fines for violations.

