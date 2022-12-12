Protect Illinois Communities Act: Gun violence survivors push for critical gun safety laws

Gun violence survivors will join local and state leaders to push for critical gun safety legislation Monday.

The bill is called the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

It was introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan.

It includes legislation that would ban assault weapons, improve gun safety laws and raise minimum age to get a FOID card to 21.

It also addresses illegal gun tracking.

The group is slated to speak at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bilandic Building.



