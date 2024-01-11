Protesters gather at UIC against First Lady Jill Biden's visit to Chicago

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to be the focus of demonstrations at the University of Illinois — Chicago on Wednesday, marking the 18th protest held by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine (CJP) since Oct. 7.

CJP and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) have called out local and national legislators for their support of Israel in the past.

According to a press release from the organizations, they plan to protest Dr. Jill Biden's visit around 12:30 p.m. on UIC's campus.

"Biden's presence is criticized for discussing women's health issues while her husband and his government are accused of complicity in harming millions of women and girls in Gaza and the broader Palestinian territories," Lara Haddadin of USPCN-Chicago said.

The First Lady was expected to land at O'Hare International Airport around 11:45 p.m.