Protesters demand Oak Lawn cops be held accountable for beating teen in viral video

Protesters returned to the Oak Lawn Police Department Wednesday, demanding action against the officers caught on camera last month beating a teen during his arrest.

The Arab American Action Network says the teen suffered major injuries, and still needs a walker to move around.

Police say the altercation began after the 17-year-old ran from a traffic stop. He was a passenger in the car and fled on foot with a bag.

Officers fearing he was armed, tackled the teen and that is where the now-viral video of the incident begins.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The cellphone footage shows the teen being punched repeatedly.

A loaded pistol was later found in the teen's backpack, police said.

The protest will begin at 5:30 p.m., ahead of the Oak Lawn Police Commission meeting.