Protesters demand Oak Lawn cops be held accountable for beating teen in viral video
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Protesters returned to the Oak Lawn Police Department Wednesday, demanding action against the officers caught on camera last month beating a teen during his arrest.
The Arab American Action Network says the teen suffered major injuries, and still needs a walker to move around.
Police say the altercation began after the 17-year-old ran from a traffic stop. He was a passenger in the car and fled on foot with a bag.
Officers fearing he was armed, tackled the teen and that is where the now-viral video of the incident begins.
The cellphone footage shows the teen being punched repeatedly.
A loaded pistol was later found in the teen's backpack, police said.
The protest will begin at 5:30 p.m., ahead of the Oak Lawn Police Commission meeting.